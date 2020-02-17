Suspected robber shot in neck, another caught by police dog at Baywest Mall
Port Elizabeth police have foiled an early-morning robbery attempt at Baywest Shopping Mall.
During the incident in the early hours on Monday, one suspect was shot in the neck and another apprehended after being bitten by a police dog.
Three others managed to escape.
The heist happened at about 3.45am on Monday while security guards were doing a cash collection inside the centre.
The police were alerted when the centre’s CCTV operator spotted armed men inside the building’s passages.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the Flying Squad had arrived at the centre shortly after, and spotted an old white Nissan bakkie parked near the ice-rink section of the complex.
“As the police approached the bakkie, the driver attempted to ram the police car,” she said.
“Officials inside the [police] vehicle fired several shots at the bakkie driver, shooting him in the neck.
“As the shooting was taking place, another suspect was spotted running across the car park.
“Officers gave chase on foot and the suspect ran into the complex.”
Janse van Rensburg said during the shooting the other three alleged robbers had fled in different directions.
“A search of the complex was done and a suspect was found to be hiding inside the women’s bathrooms at the food court area,” she said.
“The police K9 unit was called to the scene and released their dog into the bathroom after several calls for the suspect to surrender failed.”
Janse van Rensburg said the dog caught the suspect inside a bathroom cubicle.
“After viewing the footage, it appears four suspects had entered the complex at one of the emergency exits.
“A guard was then held at gunpoint in the passage and escorted out of the building.
“That is when the shots started, and three ran away and one ran into the building.”
Janse van Rensburg said it appeared the suspects were attempting to steal a trolley transporting money inside the complex.
Police confirmed the getaway vehicle had been stolen in KwaDwesi in December.
Janse van Rensburg said the arrested men were also possibly linked to other robberies in the Bay.
“Detectives are consulting with other stations to determine if the men are linked to other robberies,” she said.
A search is still under way for the three robbers who escaped.
No firearms have been recovered at the scene — according to the police, CCTV footage showed the men carrying firearms.
The two suspects who were arrested were taken to hospital for treatment and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court once they have been discharged.