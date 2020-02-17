Suspected robber shot in neck, another caught by police dog at Baywest Mall

Port Elizabeth police have foiled an early-morning robbery attempt at Baywest Shopping Mall.

During the incident in the early hours on Monday, one suspect was shot in the neck and another apprehended after being bitten by a police dog.

Three others managed to escape.

The heist happened at about 3.45am on Monday while security guards were doing a cash collection inside the centre.

The police were alerted when the centre’s CCTV operator spotted armed men inside the building’s passages.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the Flying Squad had arrived at the centre shortly after, and spotted an old white Nissan bakkie parked near the ice-rink section of the complex.