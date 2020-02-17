Suspected gangster accused of trying to kill state witness

PREMIUM

A suspected gangster facing charges of murder, attempted murder and a string of other offences sat quietly in the dock in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday while the cousin of two of his alleged victims told how he had dodged stray bullets.



The witness, 18, who is not being named because he is under witness protection, said he had been walking along Anita Drive, Helenvale, with his two cousins, aged 13 and 16, in December 2018 when he noticed another man running towards him before shots were fired...

