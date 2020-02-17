SAA plane makes emergency landing at PE Airport

An SAA plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Port Elizabeth International Airport at about midday on Monday.

The plane, which was carrying more than 100 passengers, was flying from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth at the time.

Insiders said the alarm was raised after fumes were reported to be coming from underneath the plane.

On landing at the airport, Airports Company SA (Acsa) fire trucks were dispatched to attend to the plane.

Acsa spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele said: “A phase two emergency was initiated by the airport.

“The flight landed safely and all on board are safe.”

Ndebele said flight SA405 had landed at about midday — at about the same time it was scheduled to arrive.

According to the schedule, the plane left OR Tambo International airport at about 11am and was scheduled to land at 12.30pm.

Ndebele said questions regarding any mechanical fault concerning the aircraft would have to be answered by SAA.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tali and Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) spokesperson Pappie Maja said they were awaiting details and would respond at a later stage.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the police were on standby after having been alerted.