Murder accused denies being a gang member

A young man accused of murder and three counts of attempted murder said he was not staying at his parents’ home at the time of his arrest as he fell out with his mother — and not because he feared becoming the target of a gang.



Speaking through his legal representative, advocate Jodine Coertzen, Walter Williams, 21, said though he was not a member of any gang, some of his friends had friends who were gang members...

