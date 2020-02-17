Metro Matters: Clean water streams down Malabar street

Fresh water has been streaming down Gladiolus Street in Malabar for months — leaving residents questioning how serious the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is about conserving water.

Ismail Aboo, who wrote to Metro Matters, said the water just kept on gushing out of a leak near a verge in front of Cassim’s Mini Market.

He said the leak had been reported to the municipality numerous times — but no-one ever came out to fix it.

“I just can’t believe the amount of water that is being wasted,” Aboo said.

Aboo, who said he always shops at the market, said his friend had first reported the leak month ago.

“I then contacted the municipality and reported the leak but nothing has been done about it,” he said.

He said another leak close to Gladiolus Street had been fixed quickly after a municipal worker reported it.

“A team came and fixed that leak. They dug and left the hole open and when that municipal worker complained they came to cover the hole.

“We desperately need help as this is pure, clean water being wasted.

Ward 12 councillor Sharlene Davids could not be reached for comment.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a team would attend to the leak.

“We are now trying to use the limited resources we have to reach every corner and fix in the quickest possible time. The pending augmentation of our water leaks team will improve the situation,” Mniki said.

He urged residents to continue reporting the leaks to 0800-205-050.

Meanwhile, a New Brighton man is at his wits’ end and is desperately trying to get help from the municipality after a water junction box in his garden started to leak — with water dripping on the electric cables used for his gate.