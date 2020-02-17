News

Goodyear looks to slash jobs

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 17 February 2020

In a big blow to the Nelson Mandela Bay economy, tyre manufacturing firm Goodyear SA has emerged as the latest company looking to shed jobs.

More than 100 jobs are on the line at the Uitenhage plant...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

[LIVE] #SONA2020 formal proceeding and President Ramaphosa's speech
From the Streets to the Sunshine Golf Tournament

Most Read

X