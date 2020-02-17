Five nabbed with R1m worth of VW car parts

Five suspects have been arrested after allegedly being found with stolen Volkswagen car parts worth more than R1m in Uitenhage on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the men were arrested in Market Street after the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad and vehicle crime investigation unit received information about the theft.

Two crates containing VW Polo headlights allegedly stolen from the Uitenhage plant were found inside a building on Market Street.

“The units immediately followed up and apprehended five suspects, all in their twenties, in possession of suspected stolen property,” she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court today on a charge on possession of suspected stolen property.

VW spokesperson Andile Dlamini said the headlights were planned to be used during production.

“The arrest happened outside the Volkswagen factory and the details of the theft will be known during their court appearance,” he said.