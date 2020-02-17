Five in court over theft of Volkswagen car parts

Four of five men arrested at the weekend after they were allegedly found in possession of stolen Volkswagen SA car parts worth an estimated R1.8m have been granted bail of R10,000 each.

Bernard Wehmeyer, 23, and Raul Damons, 27, were the first to appear in the dock in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

The prosecution said it was not opposed to their release from custody on condition the men paid bail of R10,000 each.

By late afternoon, the two had already been released from the holding cells.

Steve Klassen, 30, and Larry Gouws, 32, were not as lucky.

While both men were granted bail of R10,000, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said they were unable to raise the money and would therefore remain in custody for now.

Bulelani Ngesi, 30, is due back in court on February 24 after it emerged he had allegedly lied about his previous convictions and pending cases.

Swart said his case was remanded for a formal bail application.

All five face charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

The men were arrested on Saturday morning after a raid on a warehouse in Market Street, Uitenhage, where two crates containing 60 VW Polo GTI headlights worth almost R2m was confiscated by the police.

Their worried-looking family members attended court proceedings on Monday, but declined to talk to the media.

Members of the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad and vehicle crime investigation unit had pounced on the men following a tip-off.

VW Uitenhage spokesperson Andile Dlamini said at the time of their arrests the plant had planned to use the headlights during production.

The case against Wehmeyer, Damons, Klassen and Gouws was postponed to March 13 for further investigation.