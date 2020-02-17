Can a Nobel Peace Prize be revoked? Apparently not

The EFF has undertaken to spearhead a social movement to have former president FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize revoked - but is this possible?

Dali Mpofu, national secretary of the EFF, asked South Africans on social media to join a “non-partisan” citizens' campaign in which the Nobel Foundation would be approached to consider the request.

“That's it! Enough is Enough! If you think apartheid was a crime against humanity, please join me in a non-partisan citizens' campaign to approach the Nobel Foundation to take back the Nobel Peace Prize from FW de Klerk. At 10,000 retweets we launch formally! Let's go!” tweeted Mpofu.