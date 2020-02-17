News

Beachfront vagrant killed in argument over jacket

By Gareth Wilson - 17 February 2020
Police are looking for a homeless man who allegedly stabbed another vagrant to death over a jacket. File picture
A beachfront vagrant was fatally stabbed during a suspected argument over a jacket on Monday morning.

The incident happened at 4.30am on Marine Drive near the Beach Hotel.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said people at the beachfront who saw the altercation had contacted the police.

“It is believed that the quarrel escalated into a physical fight.

“One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other several times in the upper body,” she said.

“The suspect then grabbed the jacket and ran away.”

Naidu said the identity of the deceased was unknown and that detectives were looking for the suspect.

A case of murder is being investigated.

