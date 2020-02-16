The brothels of Daulatdia: Sex workers to get 'honourable' funeral

Often treated as less than human in life, there has been little dignity in death for the sex workers of one of the world's biggest brothels: their bodies frequently tossed into unmarked graves or dumped in the river.

Until now.

On Thursday, Hamida Begum became the first sex worker from Bangladesh bordello Daulatdia to receive a formal Islamic funeral, breaking a longstanding taboo in Muslim majority Bangladesh where prostitution is legal but regarded by many as immoral.

Scores of women gathered at the graveside, weeping for the 65-year-old's passing but also because of the symbolic breakthrough her burial represented.

"I never dreamed that she would get such an honourable farewell," said Begum's daughter Laxmi, who followed her mother into the trade.

"My mother was treated like a human being," she added.

Islamic spiritual leaders have for decades rejected funeral prayers for sex workers because they view prostitution as immoral.