SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark

The family of Alfa Mpetsheni, a SA student based in China who went “missing” more than a month ago, has been informed that he is alive.

This is according to Mpetsheni’s father, Thulani, who said the department of international relations and corporation (Dirco), had confirmed to him that he’s alive. The information came from the SA consulate general in Shanghai.

It has emerged that he had been detained by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

“We are told that the consulate spoke to him, but he was not allowed to say on what charges he was detained on ...,” his father told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

The 25-year-old is a BCom student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou. His family was alerted to his disappearance by friends. He was supposed to have gone with them on a holiday to Bangkok, Thailand.

Thulani said the confirmation that his son is alive is a relief, but has also raised new questions.