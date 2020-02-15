Love conquers pain as Robben Island celebrates 20th mass wedding

When childhood sweethearts Eric Luntinto and Xoliswa Khwatsha visited a Cape Town home affairs office to register their marriage, they got more than they bargained for.

The two were offered an all-expenses-paid wedding on Robben Island, and joined 18 other couples on the ferry across Table Bay on Friday for the 20th Valentine's Day mass wedding in the island's garrison chapel.

“We had just got married traditionally in my ancestral home in Qumbu in January,” said Luntinto from Mfuleni in Cape Town.

“We went to home affairs to make things official and one of the staff members asked if we would like to be part of the Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony.

“There was no way that we could say no as we both fancied the idea of walking down the aisle, but we had no means to do so.”

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who attended the mass wedding, presented SA's first Braille marriage certificate to Frankford Williams and Cindy Mullins-Williams.

The Eerste River couple, who met at a cricket tournament in the Boland 13 years ago, said they were “over the moon” at being the first to receive the certificate.

Williams, 37, a switchboard operator at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, said he was ecstatic at finally marrying the love of his life on Robben Island.

“We’ve been looking for a suitable venue to get married for a long time. So when we heard of the opportunity to marry here, we couldn’t turn it down,” he said.

“It’s something different for us, and to marry where Mandela – my favourite icon – spent so many years of his life is an honour for me.”