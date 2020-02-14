News

The actual state of the nation

Toddler shot dead, brother and mother wounded in suspected gang attack

By Gareth Wilson - 14 February 2020

“They shot at my family to get to me.”

This was said by a self-proclaimed gangster, whose two-year-old niece was shot dead and her brother, 6, and mother, 39, were wounded in an attack by suspected rival gang members in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas on Wednesday night...

