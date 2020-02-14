Disabled woman relives rape ordeal
A partially blind and physically disabled woman has relieved the horror of being raped by her neighbour.
The 46-year-old mother of four from Mokopane, Limpopo, who cannot be named to protect her identity, said her children were receiving threats from relatives of the alleged 28-year-old rapist who has since been arrested.
"They [relatives of alleged rapist] say the man who raped me is dying in prison and I must withdraw the charges against him. I want the world to know that if anything happens to my family the suspect's family should be held responsible," said the woman.
She said two of her children aged 16 and 14 have been told to tell her to withdraw the rape charges.
The woman recalled the night she was dragged from her kitchen to the bedroom and raped.
"I was with my two children on the night of January 29. My neighbour walked in as usual and sent my two children to buy him a cool drink at a nearby tuck shop," she explained.
She said immediately after her children left the house, the man was all over her.
"At the time, I was sitting watching TV. He grabbed me... and he pushed me on the bed, pulled up my dress and raped me. He overpowered me, he was strong there was nothing I could do because even the door was locked. I want him to rot in jail; for what he did to me."
The woman was rescued by her elder son.
Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that police were investigating a case of rape.
"It is alleged that the a 46-year-old woman was at home watching TV with her children when a man arrived and gave her children money to go to a spaza shop. The suspect dragged her to (the bed)room and raped her," Ngoepe said.
He said the suspect was arrested and appeared at the local magistrate's court on January 30.
"His case was postponed to February 14," said Ngoepe.
Her eldest son, aged 27, told Sowetan he became worried when he met his two siblings in the street that night.
"When I rushed home, I saw him [the suspect] looking at us through the window. I shouted for him to open the door because he had locked it," he said.
He said the neighbour eventually opened the door and left.
"When I went to the bedroom, I found my mother naked and crying. I immediately rushed to the police station to report the incident," he said.
"We want justice for my mother, whether they threaten us or not we want him to rot in jail.
"I treated him like my own brother and he did this to my mother."