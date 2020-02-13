WATCH | Unrest at DUT as four students arrested

Four students have been arrested at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) after unrest broke out at Steve Biko Campus on Thursday.

Campus security guards ordered students to leave after members of the EFF student command tried to hand over a memorandum to the vice-chancellor's office.

“This morning at 10am a group of students blocked the entrance at Steve Biko campus and damaged the windows at the student apartment,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

A memorandum, purportedly drawn up by the SRC, lists several financial and accommodation issues mainly around the issuing of NSFAS allowances for food and books and the phasing out of the Bachelor of Technology programme which some students had already started.

The memorandum called for the suspension of the academic programme until the issues had been resolved.

“The SRC, after assessing progress on many issues, in particular the issue of registration, accommodation and allowances ... has noted delays which fundamentally undermine the ability of students to carry out their academic commitment under normal circumstances,” read the memo.