WATCH | The state of the presidents: Comparing SA’s heads of state

As Mzansi waits for Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his Sona on Thursday evening, we take a look at the promises and subsequent realities during the terms of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Five men have led South Africa as a free and democratic nation after the abolishment of apartheid in 1994.

All faced a plethora of challenges once in office. These challenges were outlined and addressed during their respective state of the nation addresses.

We take a look at the promises and subsequent realities during the terms of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma - excluding Kgalema Motlanthe, who led the country briefly from 2008 to 2009.

Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his Sona on Thursday evening.

His speech is expected to build on the ANC's January 8 statement in Kimberley earlier this year, when he spoke of the need to address issues such as land expropriation without compensation, gender-based violence and the troubles faced by state-owned enterprises.

Ramaphosa faces a mammoth task ahead - how will he compare to presidents past?