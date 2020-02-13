Oops! Metro mistakenly lowers water tariffs
If you saw an advertisement from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality saying that you will be paying less for wasting water, your eyes were not deceiving you.
Instead of saying that it would be implementing harsher water restrictions, the municipality said it would reduce the punitive tariffs that residents must pay for water wastage. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.