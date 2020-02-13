Now you can avoid traffic fine drama with this new online payment system

With the expected usual encounter with traffic officials at road blocks, a company has a convenient and cost-free way for SA motorists to clear up any outstanding fines before hitting the roads.

Fines SA has service arrangements with more than 250 municipalities and it has official access to a central database for checking outstanding fines. All you need do is go to its website, www.finesSA.co.za, and enter your details and ID number and the system taps into the records and it reverts to you with any outstanding fines with 48 hours of registration.

Alternatively, you send your ID number, name, cellphone number and e-mail address to info@finessa.co.za. Payment of traffic fines is via cash, EFT, Snapscan or Zapper and you are guaranteed an electronic receipt for the transaction.

It’s as simple as that and beats the alternative of standing in municipal queues for enquiries.

Barry Berman, founder of SA Fines, says the system is safe and user friendly and it doesn’t share personal details with the authorities. Instead they work for the convenience of motorists in offering convenience of settling fines from the comfort of their computer or smartphone.

Furthermore, he says Fines SA has agreements with the municipalities it works with to reward with discounts of up to 20% depending on the severity of the charges.

In the case of a criminal summons or a warrant of arrest having been issued, Fines SA can also help facilitate the penalties instead of facing a magistrate. This is not only done for expediency but also to alleviate the pressure on the traffic fine system and help reduce backlogs.

Aside the possibility of savings of up to 20% off on all your outstanding traffic fines when using the Fines SA system, and with your information stored on the platform the company will send you regular updates on any traffic fine infringements you may rack up in future. Fines SA also offers the services of licencing and vehicle registrations.