Crisis-hit Post Office suspends new CEO Lindiwe Kwele

PREMIUM

The SA Post Office has suspended its CEO, Lindiwe Kwele, after just four months in the role, as the state-owned entity struggles to pull itself out of a crisis that saw it lose more than R1bn in the last financial year.



The Post Office is one of several state-owned entities that has had to rely on government bailouts to stay afloat...

