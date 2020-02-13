Bay traffic department centres back online

The issuing of new driver’s licences and the renewal of licences is now back online at the Uitenhage and Korsten traffic and licensing centres.

Bookings had been on hold for two days because of a problem with the live enrolment unit machines.

This also affected bookings of learner’s licence tests.

On Thursday, traffic and licensing director Warren Prins said alternative arrangements were being made for those who had appointments on the days of the outage.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience suffered during this time,” Prins said.