1,000 East Cape pupils not placed in schools
About 1,000 Eastern Cape pupils are still waiting to be placed at schools in the province’s metros — a month into the 2020 school year.
The latest figures, provided by the provincial education department last week, stated that there were 1,032 affected pupils — 623 in Nelson Mandela Bay and 309 in Buffalo City, among others...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.