Much-loved social worker Rubushe retires
She may be retired after 38 years of service focused on uplifting Port Elizabeth communities, but renowned social worker Pamela Rubushe is showing no signs of slowing down.
Rubushe, 65, has spent her career helping abused women and children, neglected elderly people and sex workers, as well as a host of other individuals with an array of problems. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.