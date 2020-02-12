Mbhazima Shilowa: Nelson Mandela was no sell-out

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has shut down the growing number of people on social media expressing the opinion that Nelson Mandela was a "sell-out."

Tuesday marked 30 years since the former president was released from prison, after the unbanning of political organisations such as the ANC, PAC and SACP.

Over the years many, including prominent politicians, have suggested that Mandela sold out during the negotiations to end apartheid, saying that he granted black South Africans political freedom but failed to do so economically, as blacks still live in poverty and misery.

In a series of tweets, Shilowa said those who speak of Mandela having sold out were never with him in an engagement with the National Party and IFP.

“They don’t know how close we were to a civil war. It’s not what you could do but what the other side could do to destabilise the country,” said Shilowa.

"[The People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola] MPLA and [The Mozambique Liberation Front] Frelimo had to negotiate with [The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola] Unita and [The Mozambican National Resistance] Renamo in the end, after many lives had been lost.”