Heartfelt news for SA’s rooibos cuppa lovers
Did you know Rooibos can be good for the heart?
And that is just one of the many healing properties of the plant, according to research by a host of scientists from around the country including two young female professionals hailing from the Eastern Cape. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.