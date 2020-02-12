Government planning six, one-stop border posts

The government is working on a scheme to develop six, one-stop border posts with its neighbours to ensure greater efficiency in the movement of goods and people.

Priority will be given to the Beitbridge border post connecting SA and Zimbabwe, which is the gateway for most of the land-based trade with the rest of Africa. This border post, the biggest, has long been plagued by lengthy delays, some lasting up to two weeks, which are extremely costly for business.

“The aim of one-stop border posts is to increase the efficiency of trade and the efficiency of movement,” home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in an interview on Tuesday.

“This model means that people and trucks will be processed by both countries under one roof. When we move over to this model, people and trucks will only stop once at a border and be processed by both countries [at that one point],” Motsoaledi said.