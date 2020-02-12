Explosive experience in London for Bay actors
They had gone to London to curate workshops and tell authentic South African stories, but getting caught up in the discovery of an unexploded World War 2 bomb was hardly on the agenda for Bay actors Zwai Mgijima and Xolani Ngesi.
Inconvenient as it may have been, last Monday’s incident in Central London fit right into the storyline of the actors’ latest play, New Brighton Noah...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.