App just what doctor ordered for Bara paediatric burn unit

An app designed to improve communication between hospital staff has been hailed as a success by doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital paediatric burn unit.

Signapps Serve is a mobile application that allows doctors, nurses and physiotherapists to create profiles of patients and the care they receive under their watch.

The app, which was created by Healthcent, is now free to use in the public health sector.

Paediatric burn unit head Dr Ronnell Parkhurst said medical staff had been using the app since 2018.

“The app has allowed us to have fluid communication between the medical team.

“Because each person on the team is able to upload information on the patient we don’t have to sift through information,” she said.

Parkhurst said before the app, doctors would communicate via WhatsApp, which was not the most efficient way of operating.

“This method was also not very secure. Pictures and information could have possibly landed in the wrong hands,” she said.

The doctor said her unit received 600 patients a year under the age of 10 with burns that were bigger than 10% of their body.

“Most of the patients we admit are burnt by hot water, followed by flames and then we see cases like electrical burns,” Parkhurst said.