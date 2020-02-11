‘Typing error’ cause of six-month pay delay for Bay litter pickers

A “typing error” in a contract between a small business and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been the cause of grief for litter pickers who have yet to be paid for six months of work.



The group of 12 had provided the Chatty area with a full service which included tar sweeping, litter picking, tipping services and providing areas without dustbins with refuse bags from August 2019. ..

