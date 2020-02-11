Tunzi appointed ambassador in fight against gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Zozibini Tunzi for her work in battling the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence on the African continent, electing her an ambassador in the fight.

The announcement was made as Ramaphosa took his place as AU chair at the weekend.

She will share the position with arts and culture deputy minister Nocawe Mafu.

Speaking at a homecoming celebration for Zozi in Mthatha, Mafu said the president had been asked to address the issue of violence against women on the continent.

“He said, ‘I can do it because already I have an ambassador in SA. Her name is Zozibini Tunzi. She has already committed to this challenge, so I can take it, as president and as the government of SA, that she will be championing it on behalf of the government’,” Mafu said.