Student leaders accuse ambulance service of failing Fort Hare stabbing victim

Student leadership at the University of Fort Hare have accused the campus-based ambulance service of failing Yonela Boli, who died of a stab wound to the back on Saturday morning.

Alderson Ambulance COO Jason Leicester has denied allegations that the ambulance had been delayed, saying one had been dispatched within two minutes of the call coming through.

The university is investigating these claims.

Boli, who was doing a master’s in geology at the UFH’s Alice campus, died at Victoria Hospital outside Alice.

He was allegedly stabbed by a woman, believed to be his girlfriend.

SRC sport and cultural officer Sharon Sompa claimed the ambulance had arrived an hour late.

“By the time it arrived, Yonela had already been taken to a hospital by a fellow student,” she said.

Sompa said she had received a call at about 3.30am that a student had been stabbed at one of the residences.

“Because the campus control is closer to my residence, I decided to go straight there instead of calling.

“I knocked; there was no response.

“I then called the central number and they said the ambulance was coming.”