Six 'conned leading bank out of R6m and went on car-buying spree'

“Once the loans were approved, the suspects allegedly disappeared. They amassed more than R6.6m in their illegal dealings with one of the leading banks in the country.”

He said the transactions were authorised by a bank employee who had since been dismissed.

Six cars, a BMW 220i, BMW 320d, BMW X-drive, two VW Golf GTIs and a Mercedes-Benz coupe, were purchased for more than R5m. Additional money was acquired through loans, Mulaudzi said.

The suspects were granted R2,000 bail each, with strict conditions, and the matter was postponed to March 2.

Mulaudzi said warrants of arrest had been issued for three more suspects.

He said a lifestyle audit of the accused would be conducted with the help of the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

“We will also be working our hardest to ensure there is sufficient traction to recoup what was stolen from the bank,” said Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.