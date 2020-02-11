Six 'conned leading bank out of R6m and went on car-buying spree'
Six people linked to a criminal network that allegedly created fraudulent payslips, defrauding a leading bank of more than R6m, have been arrested in Bloemfontein.
Glen Ceaser Crouch, Veronica Crouch, Jolene Crouch, Chelleroy Floyd Buys, Mosa Harrinton Tseleli and Simon Cornelius Botha appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday.
They face 121 counts, including fraud, forgery, uttering, money-laundering and gang-related activities.
“The arrests emanate from an investigation that began in 2017 by the Free State serious corruption investigations, where the suspects are alleged to have created payslips and proof of employment, and further applied for financing of luxury vehicles, as well as credit facilities,” said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.
“Once the loans were approved, the suspects allegedly disappeared. They amassed more than R6.6m in their illegal dealings with one of the leading banks in the country.”
He said the transactions were authorised by a bank employee who had since been dismissed.
Six cars, a BMW 220i, BMW 320d, BMW X-drive, two VW Golf GTIs and a Mercedes-Benz coupe, were purchased for more than R5m. Additional money was acquired through loans, Mulaudzi said.
The suspects were granted R2,000 bail each, with strict conditions, and the matter was postponed to March 2.
Mulaudzi said warrants of arrest had been issued for three more suspects.
He said a lifestyle audit of the accused would be conducted with the help of the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
“We will also be working our hardest to ensure there is sufficient traction to recoup what was stolen from the bank,” said Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.