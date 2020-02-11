News

Renewal, issuing of licenses on hold at Nelson Mandela Bay traffic centres

By naziziphiwo buso - 11 February 2020
A technical glitch of the Driving License Card Account is affecting all national Traffic and Licensing centres, including Uitenhage and Korsten.
A technical glitch of the Driving License Card Account is affecting all national Traffic and Licensing centres, including Uitenhage and Korsten.
Image: DispatchLIVE

The issuing of new drivers’ licenses and the renewal of licenses is on hold at the Uitenhage and Korsten traffic and licensing centres.

A problem with the Driving License Card Account, based in Pretoria, are resulting in the Live Enrolment Unit machines not operating at this stage.

This also affects the bookings of learners’ license tests.

Warren Prins, the city’s director of traffic and licensing, said: “Unfortunately we do not have a time-frame when these machines, used to renew and issue newly acquired driver’s license and book learner’s licenses among others, will be back online.

“These machines log on to national software systems to transact.

“We would like to advise prospective clients to postpone a trip to our facilities until further notice,” Prins said.

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression

Most Read

X