Renewal, issuing of licenses on hold at Nelson Mandela Bay traffic centres

The issuing of new drivers’ licenses and the renewal of licenses is on hold at the Uitenhage and Korsten traffic and licensing centres.

A problem with the Driving License Card Account, based in Pretoria, are resulting in the Live Enrolment Unit machines not operating at this stage.

This also affects the bookings of learners’ license tests.

Warren Prins, the city’s director of traffic and licensing, said: “Unfortunately we do not have a time-frame when these machines, used to renew and issue newly acquired driver’s license and book learner’s licenses among others, will be back online.

“These machines log on to national software systems to transact.

“We would like to advise prospective clients to postpone a trip to our facilities until further notice,” Prins said.