Outrage over ‘animal re-engineering’ drive
Wildlife scientists have urged the government to pull the plug on a controversial “animal re-engineering” drive, which permits breeding animals with bigger horns and changing their coat colour.
Last year, then agriculture minister Senzeni Zokwana published an amendment to the Animal Improvement Act (AIA), which regulates the genetic improvement of predominantly domesticated stock through farming...
