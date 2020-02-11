After three false starts‚ the South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) has elected its new national executive committee.

The ANC-aligned student movement hosted its 21st electoral conference at the Saint George hotel and conference venue in Pretoria on Sunday night.

This was after three previous unsuccessful attempts to schedule the conference last year.

Among those present at the weekend congress was ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ who delivered an address on Saturday evening.

Bamanye Matiwane, of Nelson Mandela University, was elected Sasco president, while Buthanani Ngwane, of the University of South Africa (Unisa), was elected secretary-general of the student body.

Matiwane said the new leadership would work with all factions.

“An organisation is no organisation without its members,” he said.

“Members are invited to congress with their preferences and we accept that.

“We appreciate contradiction because we cannot reduce the organisation to one understanding‚” he said.

“Our role is to engage and [consult] those [with whom] we differed in congress and to work with them.

“There will be no butchering of those who opposed us.”

A first attempt to host the conference in Port Elizabeth in December failed when the gathering collapsed due to factional disagreements over who would be elected to head the student body.

A second attempt resulted in breakaway factions — supporting rival presidential candidates Luyanda Tenge and Matiwane — planning to host two parallel conferences on the same day, in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Outgoing Sasco president Avela Mjajubana said that after the failed Port Elizabeth congress Sasco’s outgoing NEC had asked former leaders, among them Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, former minister and ANC NEC member Malusi Gigaba and ANC alliance leaders, including deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, to help resolve the divisions.

“Students are frustrated on campuses‚ so we asked for a meeting with alliance leaders and convocants to discuss the future of Sasco‚” Mjajubana said.

A steering committee‚ made up of former Sasco members such as Gigaba‚ assisted the students’ organisation with convening the gathering, taking over logistics such as transport and hosting the congress at a neutral venue. — TimesLIVE





