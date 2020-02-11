Jogger recounts stabbed cyclist's 'horrific' last moments

“He was lying on the greenery, kind of on his back. He was quite pale. When he saw me he put his arms up. His breathing was laboured. He couldn't talk but his eyes were clearly asking for help,” said Howells.

“When I got to him, he had a big stab wound to his stomach and his intestines were hanging out.”

He took off his shirt to try to push McPherson's intestines back into the large gash which ran up the length of his abdomen.

“I grabbed his hand and said to him, 'I have to run to get help'. I said, 'I'll be back just now,' which must have been terrible for him as there was no-one there for him.”

Howells then ran up towards a residential area in Brigantine Road, where he tried to find help from residents. He noted that he should have seen McPherson's alleged attacker on his way back, but he thought the man went off the route and into the sand dunes.

Eventually, a white Mercedes-Benz came driving along Brigantine Road. “I jumped in front of the car. I asked the lady inside to please call emergency services because someone was stabbed. She was hysterical. Another runner came running down, he and I ran back together,” he said.

By this time, neighbours had come out to see what the commotion was and the police were called.

When they arrived back, McPherson was still clinging onto life. “I grabbed his hand. His helmet was choking him so I took it off. I put him onto his side so he could breathe easier, but it was just ... horrific ... just blood,” said Howells.