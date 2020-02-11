Herald’s Nwabisa Makunga to edit the Sowetan

The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga is leaving the publications at the end of February.

Makunga has been appointed editor of the Johannesburg-based Sowetan newspaper effective from March 1.

Arena Holdings Port Elizabeth GM Nadeem Joshua made the announcement on Tuesday.

About Makunga’s tenure as editor of the Port Elizabeth-based titles, Joshua said: “Stepping into an editorship role in a digital age is never easy as the digital era has forced editors to rethink how they do what they do, and yet always remain relevant, credible and a trustworthy source.

“Nwabisa stepped into editorship at The Herald and Weekend Post just over a year ago, and quickly had to find her feet in this ever-changing news environment.

“To no surprise she did so gracefully, with elegance, prestige and an unwavering calmness.

“The Herald and all its stakeholders have been fortunate enough to have an individual who understood the nuances of this city, and who was always ready to engage and start conversations that were uncomfortable yet necessary.

“As she moves on to be the new editor of the Sowetan, we wish her well and all the success on this new journey.”

The Herald and Weekend Post politics editor Rochelle de Kock will take over from Makunga as acting editor.

Makunga, 37, took up the position as editor of the country’s oldest newspaper in July 2018.

Before that, she was deputy editor of The Herald and Weekend Post for two years

“It has been a huge honour for me to edit a newspaper in my home city,” Makunga said.

“It has been an even greater honour to edit one with such an incredible legacy and one driven by some of the most passionate journalists in this country.

“Thank you to the team for your support, and a special thank you to our readers, clients and partners for your loyalty.

“I wish The Herald and Weekend Post teams everything of the best,” she said.

Looking forward to her new role, Makunga said she was joining a great team at the Sowetan, “a hugely important publication whose history is as illustrious as that of our country”.

The Sowetan’s current editor, S’thembiso Msomi, is the new editor of Sunday Times.

De Kock has played a strategic leadership role in the political coverage of the platforms over the last 10 years, focusing extensively on the evolving political story of Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape.

“I look forward to leading these newspapers, and to keep delivering to our readers the best local content every day across our print and digital platforms,” De Kock said.

“Though there may be changes in the leadership, our readers and valued partners can continue to count on us as a trusted news source and stakeholder in this city.”