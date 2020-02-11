News

From spoiling bae to skipping the country: seven hilarious reactions to the NSFAS R5bn hoax

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 11 February 2020
Students queue at a NSFAS office in Johannesburg. Social media was buzzing at the weekend when a woman tweeted that R5bn was deposited into a student's bank account. NSFAS said this was not true.
Students queue at a NSFAS office in Johannesburg. Social media was buzzing at the weekend when a woman tweeted that R5bn was deposited into a student's bank account. NSFAS said this was not true.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) dominated Twitter on Monday as social media users responded to allegations that the scheme had mistakenly deposited R5bn into a Limpopo student's bank account.

Claims on social media stated that the beneficiary was a student at the Letaba FET College and that the funds were deposited into her Capitec bank account at the weekend.

Denying the claims, the scheme told TimesLIVE its system had controls in place to prevent such errors. It warned students to avoid scams that targeted its beneficiaries.

NSFAS also issued a statement on Twitter: “This allegation is not true, and we can confirm that NSFAS did not make any payment amounting to R5bn to any student.” 

Still, social media was abuzz with people dreaming of the “moemish” happening to them and sharing what they would do if they suddenly found five bill in their account.

Latest Videos

Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
Storm ravages village in thirty minutes

Most Read

X