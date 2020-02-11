From spoiling bae to skipping the country: seven hilarious reactions to the NSFAS R5bn hoax
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) dominated Twitter on Monday as social media users responded to allegations that the scheme had mistakenly deposited R5bn into a Limpopo student's bank account.
Claims on social media stated that the beneficiary was a student at the Letaba FET College and that the funds were deposited into her Capitec bank account at the weekend.
Denying the claims, the scheme told TimesLIVE its system had controls in place to prevent such errors. It warned students to avoid scams that targeted its beneficiaries.
NSFAS also issued a statement on Twitter: “This allegation is not true, and we can confirm that NSFAS did not make any payment amounting to R5bn to any student.”
Still, social media was abuzz with people dreaming of the “moemish” happening to them and sharing what they would do if they suddenly found five bill in their account.
Me after getting a R5 Billion bank notification #nsfas2020 #NSFAS #UdlisiweWhen pic.twitter.com/0FSxsJQXD5— Sesethu Time (@TimeSesethu) February 10, 2020
If #NSFAS paid 5 billion into my account, I would not run to Twitter to share the news. I would catch the first flight out to Panama.— I'm just a nobody (@musa_mansa) February 10, 2020
Thats me mabeng'fakele imali ngephutha, Sebengibuza ngayo. #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/OQOFcPf7gg— SMISO SMS NGUBANE™ (@NgubaneSmiso) February 10, 2020
If it was deposited to me, I would have HomeAffairs Dept and SAPS in my Payroll and skip the Country in Peace ???? #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/GHnPLGd4Iz— I am (@Svg_KuLcA) February 10, 2020
#NSFAS— LANDSCAPER /EDUCATOR (@DbongzButhelezi) February 10, 2020
I would bought ibhanoyi for ubae just for Valentine's day with that 5 billion pic.twitter.com/Fo6usSFGO9
Capitec money in+ 5 billion— TheOriginalDripPaPii? (@theolimourii) February 10, 2020
Reference: #Nsfas
Me pic.twitter.com/SvxYO6s6Ua