Aged suffer amid unspent millions

There is R8m available in the city’s budget to refurbish some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s derelict old age homes — but due to poor planning and the city’s cumbersome tender processes, the elderly continue to live in squalor.



A report tabled by human settlements acting executive director Mvuleni Mapu to the portfolio committee revealed that of the R8m budgeted, only R666,086.38 had been spent by the second quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year...

