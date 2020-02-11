321 students will be admitted at Wits after 12-hour SRC sit-in

Wits University and its student representative council (SRC) have agreed to help disenfranchised students in a "once off" deal reached after a marathon sit-in at at the main campus on Monday.

Since the start of the year, around 321 students have not been able to register due to historical debt, academic exclusion and difficulty securing funding. Many of them turned to the SRC for help.

Student leaders recently staged a sit-in on the 11th floor of the admin building in a bid to help affected students.

The Wits SRC Twitter account released an official statement listing their demands on Monday. They wanted an increase in the hardship fund, accommodation to be provided to homeless students and better communication about the hardship fund.