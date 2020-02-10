Woman tells court of rape ordeal in Motherwell

A 31-year-old Peddie woman who was allegedly raped in Motherwell nine years ago, told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday that her alleged attacker first demanded her cellphone before tripping her and threatening her with a knife.

The woman, who cannot be named as she is a victim of a sex crime, said before the alleged attack she and her then-boyfriend had been drinking at a tavern in Motherwell on the night of September 20 2011, when they decided to walk a friend home.

Near Mbodi Street, NU10, the woman said she became angry at her then-boyfriend as she felt he was leaving her behind.

She said she threw a glass she had with her at him and that he then slapped her, causing her to lose consciousness.

After regaining consciousness the woman found herself near the Motherwell police station and, because she did not know the area well, began walking towards the police station.

“After I crossed the road a jikeleza stopped and a lady got out.

“The lady called me and told me to wait for her, and not leave her behind,” she said.

As the two women continued walking together a man allegedly approached them from behind.

According to the woman, the alleged suspect, Mzikayise Moyakhe, 26, grabbed her arm and demanded she hand over her cellphone.

“I said I didn’t have one.

“He then took out a knife.

“He put his arm around my neck and tripped me.

“I gave him the phone and told him to go.

“He didn’t listen and the other lady was gone already,” the woman said.

Moyakhe then allegedly forced her to go with him to an area near Mbodi Street, forcing her to undress before allegedly raping her.

Moyakhe faces four counts of rape, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances and one of kidnapping.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the indictment before court, between September 2011 and August 2017, Moyakhe raped at least four women aged between 16 and 23 after threatening to kill them either using a knife or a large stone.

The case continues.