Some carmakers likely to restart China factories after coronavirus shutdown

Carmakers, including Daimler, Tesla and Ford, are likely to restart production in China on Monday after being forced to shut factories for more than a week after a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, some have delayed reopenings or flagged a hit to profit. Below is a list of announcements by car companies, in alphabetical order.

BMW said last week production at its plant in Shenyang will resume on February 17.

Daimler said last week it plans to resume passenger car production in Beijing on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler warned on Thursday that disruption to parts supplies could threaten production at one of its European plants within two to four weeks.

Ford Motor said last month it planned to resume production on Monday at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou, with joint-venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile. Ford last week excluded potential impact from its weaker-than-expected forecast for the year, saying it was too early to estimate.

Honda confirmed last week it would restart its three plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Motor Group, on Thursday. Honda said there were no supply chain issues that would impede production.

Hyundai Motor said last week it would suspend production in South Korea due to the outbreak disrupting its supply chain, the first automaker to do so outside China. Most of Hyundai's South Korean plants were shut from Friday, with some production lines expected to restart on Tuesday or Wednesday, a union official said.