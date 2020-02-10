Shopkeeper shot dead in brazen attack

A shopkeeper was killed in a bizarre shooting incident in Bethelsdorp on Saturday night.

The man, 39, was shot dead through the glass door at about 10pm, while his assistant was at the police station to report a botched robbery that had taken place at the shop earlier that evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu appealed to the public to assist in trying to trace the suspect.

She said shortly before 7pm on Saturday, a man, known to the police, had entered the shop in Rensburg Street, bought a cigarette and then proceeded to smoke it in the shop.

Thereafter, he allegedly pointed a firearm at the female shop assistant and demanded money.

“She refused to give him money and an argument erupted between the two of them.

“When he left, he threw stones at the shop, damaging the glass door.

“The woman then went to the police station to open a case,” Naidu said.

It was while the woman was giving her statement that the murder took place.

Naidu said the shop door had been locked, but the gunman had shot at the shopkeeper through the glass pane.

The man was shot several times.

“The motive for the murder is unclear at this stage,” Naidu said, adding that CCTV cameras outside the shop were not working.

“Police are urging business owners to ensure that CCTV cameras are in good working order.

“In many cases, CCTV cameras are not working.

“Footage from these cameras assist police in their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bethelsdorp detectives’ branch on 041-404-3005.