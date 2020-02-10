Rescue practitioners defend SAA plan

Financial specialists appointed to turn around cash-strapped SAA defended their decision to substantially cut the airline’s domestic routes at the end of the month, saying they intended to wean the flag carrier off government bailouts.

State-owned SAA entered business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection aimed at rehabilitating a financially distressed company, after several years of operational losses and government bailouts that have exposed SA fiscal constraints.

“The decisions we took and informed the public of this week were taken in the best interests of SAA,” joint business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said in a statement.

“They are intended to make the airline commercially and operationally sustainable, free from the requirement of future funding from the government after the implementation of the restructure.”

Their comments come days after the government objected to their plans to stop flights to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth as part of sweeping changes aimed at saving money for the airline and dressing it up for potential strategic partners.

SAA flights to Cape Town will continue on a reduced basis.

The public enterprises department signalled on Friday it may attempt to force to the business rescue practitioners to reverse their decision as the move would cause market and customer uncertainty which may jeopardise the long-term future of the airline.

“We recognise the concerns raised, especially around the domestic routes,” Mutuson and Dongwana said.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders, with a commitment to include inputs into the final business rescue plan.”

Under SA corporate laws, business rescue practitioners can theoretically ignore objections to their reorganisation and restructuring plans, but since the government is the sole shareholder and creditor they may be forced to include its input into the final rescue plan, which would have to approved by creditors.

The plan is due to be published by the end of this month.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government opposed the plan to cut back routes.

“We are not in agreement with what the rescue practitioners have come up with, that domestic flights should be cancelled,” Ramaphosa said.

“We want to find out what the rationale is and we want to have a discussion with them because SAA is not only a great symbol for the country but it is also an economic enabler, it enables people to move around the country and we would like SAA to remain a robust and successful airline.”

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane slammed the decision to cut domestic flights, saying this would have a detrimental effect on tourism.

She said it would make it almost impossible to attract international tourists from key markets such as China.

“Immediately we will see quite a [big drop] in numbers,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

“If a route is cancelled by SAA, is there an alternative?

“There are markets which believe in SAA; they love SAA.

“Will they be comfortable with an alternative?”

She said neither she nor the government had been consulted by the airline’s business rescue practitioners before they decided to close routes.

“Part of business rescue or even turnaround of any company should involve talking to stakeholders.

“If they say they are talking to stakeholders, which stakeholders are they talking to?

“We needed to be brought on board on the routes, which routes they are removing.” — TimesLIVE