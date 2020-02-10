Rapist fails to have 27-year sentence reduced
A rapist is a rapist whether he is known, unknown, a neighbour, father, brother, partner, co-worker or a pastor in the church.
That was the sentiment of a high court judge in Makhanda who upheld a Port Elizabeth man’s 27-year sentence for the rape and kidnapping of a former girlfriend...
