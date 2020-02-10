'My husband was my life': widow tells court about murder in Table Mountain National Park

Allyn McPherson's life was defined over 47 years by the presence of her husband, Ian.

When he brought her a cup of coffee in bed and told her “I love you” at 7am on March 13 last year, this chapter of her life was about to come to an end.

“My husband was my life,” said the pensioner, her shaking hand bringing a soaked tissue up to her eyes to dry more tears.

She took great care not to look to her left, where Blessing Bveni, the man accused of murdering Ian in one of a series of attacks on cyclists and runners in Table Mountain National Park, sat in the dock in the high court in Cape Town on Monday.

Bveni looked at her with a strained expression as the court interpreter translated her words to Shona.

The McPhersons moved to SA from Zimbabwe in 2006.

McPherson told TimesLIVE last week that her husband worked at a mine in Zimbabwe until his retirement. However, the bank was unable to pay his pension after the collapse of the banking sector in the country in the early 2000s.