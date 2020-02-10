Launch of probe to orbit sun 20 years in the making

PREMIUM

Anyone gazing up at the English night sky on September 1 1859 would have noticed a curious phenomenon, as the Northern Lights danced brightly above much of the country.



Days earlier, the sun had started flinging a colossal wave of electrified gas and subatomic particles at Earth, sparking the largest geomagnetic storm ever seen...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.