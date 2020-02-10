JUST IN | At least one bomb found at Strelitzia Dam

Eastern Cape provincial police have confirmed that at least one mortar bomb was found at the Strelitzia Dam in Uitenhage at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed that on Saturday at about 4pm a group of children playing at the dam came across three unknown metal devices.

“One of them is confirmed to be a mortar, while a determination must still be made on the other two by experts,” Kinana said.

According to Kinana an adult who was nearby at the time of the discovery cautioned the children not to play with the devices and police were immediately called.

An inquiry has been opened for investigation, Kinana said.