Freedom Under Law welcomes ‘rogue unit’ decision

The charges are set to be dropped at their next court appearance.

In a statement, Freedom Under Law said this was bad news for some still within the tax authority, or those aligned to its former leadership.

“It is no doubt also a grave disappointment for certain resourceful politicians, one-eyed conspiracy theorists, media gossips and other ‘useful idiots’ of the state capture brigade.

“Sadly, however, they’re unlikely to be deterred by facts,” Freedom Under Law chair judge Johann Kriegler said.

He said for Pillay, his co-accused and their many supporters at Sars and elsewhere, it was good that their names had been cleared at last.

“For far too long they have been the targets of the vicious lies of the ‘rogue unit’ fantasy, their lives and reputations irreparably damaged.”

Kriegler said there was a different and more important reason why the announcement by the NPA was even better news for the country generally.

“The statement speaks for itself — soberly and frankly, providing reassuring and informative detail.

“In particular it evidences careful and reasoned scrutiny by the [national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi] of a thorough report by impartial experts.”

Kriegler said this attitude and style contrasted starkly with the antics of Batohi’s predecessor.

“We in Freedom Under Law now look forward to rotten apples in the NPA — responsible for instituting and pursuing these bogus charges — being swiftly identified and dealt with,” Kriegler said. — TimesLIVE