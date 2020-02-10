Family fears coronavirus after SA man studying in China goes missing

The family of a South African student based in China is praying for his safe return after he went missing last month.

Thulani Mpetsheni, the father of 25-year-old Alfa Mpetsheni, said his son was a final-year BCom student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou.

However, investigations by the Chinese embassy revealed that Mpetsheni graduated in June 2019.

Thulani said he was contacted by Alfa’s friends three weeks ago, asking about his whereabouts. “We received a call from his friends who said they had not been able to locate or get hold of him … They had planned a trip to Bangkok, Thailand, as schools had been closed,” he said.

Attempts by the family to reach Alfa have so far proved unsuccessful.